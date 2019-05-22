Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Texas man accused of abducting girl, 8, faces federal charge

May 22, 2019 1:30 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — A man accused of abducting an 8-year-old Texas girl as she was taking a walk with her mother has been charged in federal court with kidnapping.

Prosecutors say 51-year-old Michael Webb appeared in federal court in Fort Worth on Tuesday for an initial hearing and that he’ll remain in federal custody after being transferred from the Tarrant County jail.

Webb was being held on a state charge of aggravated kidnapping following his arrest early Sunday at a Forest Hill hotel where he was found with the girl.

Officers acting on a tip questioned Webb at the hotel but didn’t find the girl, then returned later after receiving another tip and found her.

        Insight by Anomali: Learn how strategic threat cyber intelligence is operational and actionable in this exclusive executive briefing

Advertisement

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports that a court-appointed attorney for Webb attended Tuesday’s hearing but declined to comment on the allegations.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|28 Nuclear Regulatory Commission...
5|28 ACT-IAC Federal Insights Exchange:...
5|28 NEXT Talks: So You Want to be a Data...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

9/11 Memorial Run during Fleet Week New York

Today in History

1844: First ever telegram is sent from U.S. Capitol

Get our daily newsletter.