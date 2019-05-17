Listen Live Sports

Texas officer in fatal Taser struggle had crisis training

May 17, 2019 6:31 pm
 
BAYTOWN, Texas (AP) — State records show a Texas police officer who fatally shot a woman who authorities say shocked him with his Taser had completed dozens of hours of crisis intervention training before the deadly arrest attempt.

Baytown Officer Juan Delacruz completed a 16-hour crisis intervention course in 2013 and several similar trainings during his more than 13 years in law enforcement.

Police say Delacruz shot and killed Pamela Turner Monday after she used his Taser against him during a struggle. Turner’s family says she had paranoid schizophrenia, and that Delacruz was her neighbor and aware of her mental illness.

Texas Commission on Law Enforcement records show Delacruz updated his Taser training in 2018.

Before joining the Baytown police in 2008, Delacruz spent nearly three years as a jailor for the Harris County Sheriff’s office.

