The Latest: 9-year-old boy charged in mom’s shooting death

May 8, 2019 3:37 pm
 
FAWN RIVER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — The Latest on a 9-year-old boy accused in the fatal shooting of his mother in southern Michigan (all times local):

3:30 p.m.

Court records show a 9-year-old boy has been charged with murder in the fatal shooting of his mother with a rifle in their southern Michigan home.

The documents show the child is also facing a felony firearm charge. It isn’t clear if he is charged as an adult or a juvenile. The Associated Press is not identifying the victim because to do so would identify the child.

WOOD-TV first reported the charges.

St. Joseph County Prosecutor John McDonough told WWMT-TV that the woman’s body was found early Monday morning in Fawn River Township, about 160 miles (260 kilometers) west-southwest of Detroit.

Authorities have not released the circumstances of the killing or details of why the child is considered a suspect.

___

1:20 p.m.

Authorities say a 9-year-old is suspected in the fatal shooting of a woman in her southern Michigan home.

WWMT-TV reports that St. Joseph County Prosecutor John McDonough said the woman was found early Monday morning in Fawn River Township, about 160 miles (260 kilometers) west-southwest of Detroit. The woman’s name hasn’t been released.

McDonough declined to say if the child and victim were related. The circumstances of the killing and details of why the child is considered a suspect have not been released.

Sheriff Bradley Balk says the youth was undergoing a psychiatric evaluation at a state-run juvenile facility.

The Associated Press left messages Wednesday seeking comment from the county prosecutor and sheriff.

___

Information from: WWMT-TV, http://www.wwmt.com

