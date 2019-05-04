Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

The Latest: Coming rounds of rains hold key to flooding

May 4, 2019 12:23 pm
 
1 min read
Share       

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The Latest on flooding along the Mississippi River (all times local):

11:30 a.m.

The National Weather Service at St. Louis says rain in the coming days will determine whether Mississippi River levels will rise more than expected.

Levels at some points reached their highest ever this past week.

        Insight by Raytheon: Learn practical cyber workforce strategies for federal agencies in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Several rounds of rain are expected in the coming week throughout the Mississippi River basin. The weather service says that, at best, the rain will cause the swollen river to linger at current elevated levels. At worst, additional rain will push river levels higher, leading to more flooding.

A flood warning continues for areas on either side of the river from Minnesota all the way to Louisiana, where the river empties into the Gulf of Mexico.

___

9:20 a.m.

The Mississippi River has crested at many of the hardest-hit towns, but with more heavy rain expected over the next several days, the latest round of spring flooding may be far from finished.

The river was starting to decline at Davenport, Iowa, after eclipsing the 1993 record, but downtown remained underwater. It will likely be days before it dries out.

        Say thanks by sending a free eCard through our May We Say Thank You campaign during Public Service Recognition Week.

The Mississippi crested a few feet shy of 1993 levels at several other places in Iowa, Missouri and Illinois. Crests further to the south in towns like Cape Girardeau, Missouri, aren’t expected until the middle of next week.

Other rivers in the Midwest also are seeing significant flooding. The floods are blamed on four deaths, three in Missouri and one in Indiana.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|11 The Children's Inn at NIH - An...
5|13 Washington, DC 2019 Reexports: ITAR /...
5|13 Federal IT Governance Summit...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln transits the Suez Canal

Today in History

1877: President Rutherford B. Hayes installs the White House’s first telephone

Get our daily newsletter.