Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

The Latest: Davenport flood concerns to remain high for May

May 1, 2019 2:54 pm
 
1 min read
Share       

DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — The Latest on flooding along the Mississippi River (all times local):

1:50 p.m.

Officials in Davenport say the risk of more flooding will hound Iowa’s third-largest city for at least a month, as the possibility of a rainy spring could push an already swollen Mississippi River higher out of its banks.

Public Works director Nicole Gleason says floodwaters that swamped a couple of blocks of downtown Davenport on Tuesday are not expected to get worse in the coming days. The river is expected to crest later Wednesday at an estimated 22.4 feet (6.83 meters), just short of a record crest set at Davenport in 1993.

        Insight by Raytheon: Learn practical cyber workforce strategies for federal agencies in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Gleason says the longer the region can go without rain, the quicker the waters will recede. But she and other officials expect the river to remain bloated from heavy rains and snowmelt earlier this year as the region heads into what is typically a wet stretch of spring.

___

7 a.m.

A meteorologist says there’s not much risk of rainfall heavy enough to further raise the Mississippi River flood threat in eastern Iowa.

A temporary flood barrier failed in Davenport on Tuesday, submerging downtown blocks and forcing some people to seek shelter on rooftops. They later were evacuated by boats.

Davenport City Administrator Corri Spiegel declined to comment early Wednesday about any overnight developments.

        Say thanks by sending a free eCard through our May We Say Thank You campaign during Public Service Recognition Week.

Scattered showers are in the forecast for Wednesday, but National Weather Service meteorologist Alex Gibbs said chances of a thunderstorm system that could bring heavy rain are “pretty low.” The service isn’t warning of severe weather upstream either.

The river is expected to crest Wednesday evening or overnight at 22.4 feet (6.83 meters) in Davenport, short of the record crest of 22.6 feet (6.9 meters) set in July 1993.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|7 AIAA DEFENSE Forum
5|8 16th Annual DoD/VA & Government HIT...
5|8 Agile in Government
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Confidence course challenges Marine recruits to face their fears

Today in History

1945: V-E Day is celebrated in America and Britain

Get our daily newsletter.