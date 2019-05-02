Listen Live Sports

The Latest: Flood reaches record level at Quad Cities

May 2, 2019 2:54 pm
 
1 min read
ST. LOUIS (AP) — The Latest on the flooding in the Midwest (all times local):

1:30 p.m.

The Mississippi River at the Quad Cities in Iowa and Illinois has reached a new record high.

The National Weather Service website on Thursday afternoon showed the river level at 22.64 feet (6.9 meters), just above the 22.63-foot mark reached on July 9, 1993.

Parts of downtown Davenport, Iowa, remain underwater after the river tore through a temporary barrier.

Several Mississippi River towns also are seeing floods that are closing in on levels reached in 1993, the benchmark flood for many areas of the Midwest.

Two Mississippi River bridges — one at Quincy, Illinois, and another at Louisiana, Missouri — have been forced to close.

In West Alton, Missouri, 20 miles (30 kilometers) north of St. Louis, the 500 or so residents were under a voluntary evacuation as the river was expected to crest a half-foot higher than the levee can hold. Officials say the levee is so long that sandbagging isn’t an option.

11 a.m.

