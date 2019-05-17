Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

The Latest: Man finds bear hunter dead but no sign of trauma

May 17, 2019 6:56 pm
 
2 min read
Share       

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — The Latest on man found dead during Alaska bear hunting trip (all times local):

2:50 p.m.

A man who found his missing friend dead during a bear hunting trip on Alaska’s Kodiak Island says he and another hunting friend thought the man had stormed off in frustration as he had done in the past.

Aleksandr Neverov tells The Associated Press he found the body of 39-year-old Viacheslav Akimenko six days later. Neverov says there was no indication that Akimenko had been mauled by a bear or harmed himself.

        Insight by Anomali: Learn how strategic threat cyber intelligence is operational and actionable in this exclusive executive briefing

Advertisement

Neverov suspects his friend either had a heart attack or might have been poisoned by something he picked up and ate. He says he found a root in his friend’s pocket that had been shaved off the sides for consumption.

He says he had poor cell reception on the west side of Kodiak Island and could only text. He was eventually able to text with an Alaska State Trooper, who made arrangements to fly to the site the following day.

Troopers’ spokesman Tim DeSpain says in an email to the AP that an autopsy will be conducted to determine Akimenko’s cause of death.

___

9:40 a.m.

A 39-year-old man’s death during a bear hunting trip on Kodiak Island was not reported until five days after he went missing, Alaska State Troopers say.

        Honor current and former members of the Armed Forces. Send them a free eCard during National Military Appreciation Month.

Troopers are investigating the death of Viacheslav Akimenko of Delta Junction. They have not disclosed how he might have died, saying an autopsy by the state medical examiner’s officer is planned.

Few details were outlined in an online trooper report on the case that was posted Thursday. Troopers did not immediately respond to requests from The Associated Press Friday for further information.

According to the online report, Akimenko and 33-year-old Aleksandr Neverov of Delta Junction chartered a flight April 28 from Kodiak to Sturgeon Lagoon for the hunt, along with 30-year-old Mikhail “Mike” Malyk of Palmer.

The trio was scheduled to be picked up by plane on Wednesday, but Akimenko and Malyk decided to leave earlier.

When their plane arrived to collect them on May 8, however, only Malyk and Neverov were present at their camp. They told the pilot that Akimenko had not returned after going for a hike that morning, according to troopers.

Malyk departed camp and eventually went back to Palmer. Neverov stayed and searched for Akimenko.

On Monday afternoon, troopers learned that Neverov found Akimenko’s body and reported that he was dead.

It’s unclear from the trooper report when the body was found.

Attempts to reach Malyk and Neverov were not immediately successful Friday.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Lifestyle News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|19 ATD International Conference &...
5|19 SANS Northern VA Spring- Reston 2019
5|20 DataWorks Summit in Washington, DC
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

A-10s from the Idaho National Guard's 124th Fighter Wing release flares

Today in History

1906: US and Mexico sign treaty for distribution of Rio Grande waters

Get our daily newsletter.