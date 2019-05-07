Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

The Latest: Minneapolis apartment complex reopened

May 7, 2019 10:29 pm
 
2 min read
Share       

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Latest on the evacuation of an apartment complex near the University of Minnesota (all times local):

9:30 p.m.

An apartment complex evacuated because of concern about a possible hazardous material is being re-opened and police will guard overnight the one apartment where the report originated.

Minneapolis police spokesman John Elder says residents were allowed back in after it was determined that there is no danger to the public. But he said police have not yet heard back on the testing of a substance, adding: “We don’t know what it is.”

        Insight by Raytheon: Learn practical cyber workforce strategies for federal agencies in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Earlier, the Minneapolis Fire Department tweeted that the evacuation Tuesday involved an “unconfirmed report of ricin,” a poison found naturally in castor beans.

Minneapolis police responded around 4 p.m. to a medical situation possibly caused by a hazardous material in an apartment. Elder says first responders learned the victim had gone to a hospital, and emergency crews began evacuating the building.

___

7 p.m.

Authorities are trying to determine if the deadly toxin ricin is the hazardous material that prompted the evacuation of hundreds of people from an apartment complex near the University of Minnesota.

The Minneapolis Fire Department tweeted that the evacuation Tuesday in the Dinkytown area involved an “unconfirmed report of ricin,” a poison found naturally in castor beans.

        Say thanks by sending a free eCard through our May We Say Thank You campaign during Public Service Recognition Week.

Minneapolis police spokesman John Elder says police and fire crews responded around 4 p.m. to a medical situation possibly caused by a hazardous material in an apartment. Elder says first responders learned the victim had gone to a hospital, and emergency crews began evacuating the building.

A hazmat team entered the building, found the substance and took it to the Minnesota Health Laboratory for identification.

Authorities believe the possible contamination was limited to one apartment.

The Star Tribune reports fire crews evacuated The Marshall, an apartment complex that caters to students, and sealed off the area.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|13 Washington, DC 2019 Reexports: ITAR /...
5|13 Federal IT Governance Summit...
5|13 Internal Audit 101: Introduction to...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Naval Air Crewman lowered from a Sea Hawk helicopter

Today in History

1846: President James K. Polk declares war on Mexico

Get our daily newsletter.