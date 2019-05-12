Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

The Latest: Prosecutor: Human decomposition detected in car

May 12, 2019 10:48 am
 
1 min read
Share       

HOUSTON (AP) — The Latest on the disappearance of 4-year-old Maleah Davis (all times local):

9:50 a.m.

A prosecutor says trained dogs detected the scent of human decomposition in the vehicle of a man arrested in connection with the disappearance of a 4-year-old Texas girl.

Derion Vence remains jailed Sunday on a $1 million bond after being arrested a day earlier on a charge of tampering evidence, specifically a human corpse.

        Insight by HID Global: State technology leaders from New York, Texas and NASCIO come together to address IAM's newfound popularity in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Vence told police on May 4 that men in a truck abducted him, Maleah Davis and his 2-year-old son before freeing him and the boy. Maleah is still missing.

During a court hearing Saturday night, a prosecutor said dogs trained to find cadavers reacted to the trunk of the car Vence had claimed was taken by the kidnappers.

Police say the vehicle was used to drop Vence off at a hospital, where he first reported the abduction.

___

6 a.m.

The man who reported last weekend that 4-year-old Maleah Davis had been abducted was arrested near Houston in connection with her disappearance and police said they found her blood in his apartment.

        Say thanks by sending a free eCard through our May We Say Thank You campaign during Public Service Recognition Week.

Derion Vence, who had lived with Maleah and her mother, was arrested Saturday without incident at his brother’s home in Sugar Land, Texas, about 22 miles (35 kilometers) southwest of Houston, a statement from Houston police said. A court document said he was charged with tampering with a human corpse.

Asked if police believe Vence killed Maleah, Houston police spokesman Kese Smith said: “At this point in time those are the charges we have filed and I can’t say any more than that.”

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|17 Industry Briefing on Army Intellectual...
5|19 ATD International Conference &...
5|19 SANS Northern VA Spring- Reston 2019
See More Events
Post Your Event

Today in History

1868: Senate acquits President Andrew Johnson of high crimes and misdemeanors

Get our daily newsletter.