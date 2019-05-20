Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

The Latest: State: Suspect aimed to kill white churchgoers

May 20, 2019 11:45 am
 
1 min read
Share       

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Latest on the trial of man charged in a 2017 Tennessee church shooting (all times local):

10:45 a.m.

A prosecutor says a black man charged with fatally shooting a woman and wounding seven people at a Nashville church aimed to kill at least 10 white churchgoers and cited a 2015 massacre at a black church in South Carolina.

Nashville Deputy District Attorney Amy Hunter made the comments Monday during opening statements of the trial of 27-year-old Emanuel Kidega Samson. Prosecutors have said they’re seeking life without parole for Samson, who faces a 43-count indictment, including a first-degree murder charge, in the September 2017 shooting at Burnette Chapel Church of Christ.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share secure cloud computing strategies in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Samson is black and the victims are white. Hunter mentioned a note in Samson’s car that cited a white supremacist’s massacre at a black church in Charleston, South Carolina, in 2015.

An arrest affidavit says Samson waived his rights and told police he arrived armed and fired at Burnette.

Samson’s attorney, Jennifer Lynn Thompson, said Samson was suicidal and wanted to die that day.

___

12 a.m.

A man accused of fatally shooting a woman and wounding seven people at a Nashville church is heading to trial.

        Honor current and former members of the Armed Forces. Send them a free eCard during National Military Appreciation Month.

Prosecutors have said they’re seeking life without parole for 27-year-old Emanuel Kidega Samson, whose trial is slated to begin Monday.

Samson faces a 43-count indictment, including a first-degree murder charge, in the September 2017 shooting at Burnette Chapel Church of Christ.

An arrest affidavit says Samson waived his rights and told police he arrived armed and fired at the church.

A psychiatrist has diagnosed Samson with “schizoaffective disorder bipolar type” and post-traumatic stress disorder after an abusive, violent upbringing.

Samson is black and the victims are white. Authorities haven’t definitively said whether they believe he targeted them based on race.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|19 SANS Northern VA Spring- Reston 2019
5|28 Nuclear Regulatory Commission...
5|28 ACT-IAC Federal Insights Exchange:...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army soldiers on the move during a readiness exercise in Poland

Today in History

1958: First US-launched satellite makes final transmission

Get our daily newsletter.