The Latest: Terror, confusion at Alabama park amid shooting

May 21, 2019 2:50 pm
 
AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — The Latest on the Sunday killing of an Alabama police officer (all times local):

1:45 p.m.

Residents of an Alabama mobile home park described moments of confusion and terror as a gunman fired on authorities, killing one officer and injuring two others.

Tammy Klinton says she initially thought the gunshots Sunday night at Arrowhead Park in Auburn were celebratory. But then she and her boyfriend saw an officer with a gunshot wound running down a hill.

Klinton says her boyfriend went to help the officer, but was told to get inside immediately.

Elizabeth Daniel, a student at Auburn who lives in the RV park, barricaded herself in her bedroom, turning off the lights, placing a curtain rod against her door and grabbing a toy foam bat for protection.

An overnight manhunt led to the arrest of 29-year-old suspect Grady Wayne Wilkes about nine hours after the shootings. He is charged with capital murder.

11:25 a.m.

A man suspected of killing one Alabama police officer and wounding two others is due in court for an initial hearing.

Security is expected to be tight as 29-year-old Grady Wayne Wilkes appears in court in Lee County on Tuesday afternoon.

Wilkes was arrested Monday on charges of shooting three Auburn police officers who responded to a domestic disturbance call on Sunday.

Veteran officer William Buechner was killed. Authorities say the others are expected to recover.

Wilkes is charged with capital murder and other crimes, but court records show he doesn’t yet have a lawyer to speak on his behalf. A judge could appoint one during the hearing.

An Alabama National Guard spokesman says Wilkes has been a member since 2010. He’s an infantry combat leader.

