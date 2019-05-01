Listen Live Sports

Thieves use stolen vehicles to ram gun stores, steal weapons

May 1, 2019 8:42 am
 
ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Police in Georgia are investigating two cases of stolen vehicles being rammed into gun stores, with thieves then making off with weapons.

Athens-Clarke County police are trying to determine whether the most recent robbery last weekend is related to one two weeks ago in Loganville.

The Athens Banner-Herald reports that the latest smash-and-grab happened early Sunday morning. A Jeep Grand Cherokee crashed through the front door of the Athens Gun Club.

Surveillance video shows the Jeep’s driver being joined by four accomplices who loot the shop of an undisclosed number of guns. All five suspects left in a separate getaway vehicle.

A stolen car was also used in the earlier robbery to smash into 3X Firearms in Loganville. A separate getaway vehicle was used in that crime as well.

