Third brother linked to Mississippi officer’s death

May 15, 2019 5:21 pm
 
GULFPORT, Miss. (AP) — A third brother now faces charges stemming from the slaying of a Mississippi police officer outside his police station.

Gulfport police tell local news outlets that they arrested 20-year-old Wanya Toquest Atkinson of Ocean Springs on Wednesday, charging him with accessory after the fact.

Atkinson is the brother of Darian Tawan Atkinson, who’s charged with capital murder in the May 5 shooting of Biloxi Patrolman Robert McKeithen.

Investigators allege Wanya Atkinson is one of five people who aided Darian Atkinson after the killing, including a third brother, Davian Lewanika Atkinson.

A judge set $500,000 bail for Wanya Atkinson, who’s jailed in Harrison County. It’s unclear if he has a lawyer.

Investigators from Gulfport and Biloxi made a fresh search Wednesday of areas outside the Biloxi police station, looking for evidence.

