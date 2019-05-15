Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Thousands of chickens killed in northeast Iowa truck crash

May 15, 2019 12:21 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

WEST UNION, Iowa (AP) — Thousands of chickens were killed when a truck crashed in northeast Iowa.

KCRG-TV reports the truck hauling about 5,000 chickens crashed early Tuesday on Highway 18, about a mile west of West Union.

The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office says the 44-year-old driver was heading west when he crashed into a ditch. He and a child passenger were treated for minor injuries.

About half the chickens were killed. The others were loaded onto another truck.

        Insight by HID Global: State technology leaders from New York, Texas and NASCIO come together to address IAM's newfound popularity in this free webinar.

Advertisement

The driver was cited for failure to maintain control of his vehicle.

___

Information from: KCRG-TV, http://www.kcrg.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|19 ATD International Conference &...
5|19 SANS Northern VA Spring- Reston 2019
5|20 Government Contracting Industry...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Today in History

1973: Televised Watergate hearings begin

Get our daily newsletter.