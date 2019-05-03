Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Tow truck driver charged in death of man during SUV repo

May 3, 2019 1:25 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

HOUSTON (AP) — Authorities say a tow truck driver has been arrested and charged after a 68-year-old Texas man died while trying to stop the driver from repossessing his SUV.

Houston police say Oscar Lee Harrison Jr. was trying to tow Alberto Nduli’s SUV Friday morning. Nduli’s family says he believed the repossession was a mistake and jumped onto the vehicle to stop it from being driven away.

Police say Harrison continued to drive off with the SUV in tow and Nduli was eventually thrown from the moving vehicle, fatally striking his head on the concrete.

Police say the 33-year-old drove away and dropped the SUV off at the tow truck’s lot before later returning to the scene where he was arrested.

        Insight by Raytheon: Learn practical cyber workforce strategies for federal agencies in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Harrison is charged with failure to stop and render aid.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|8 The Green Book Compliance Training...
5|10 Dwight D. Eisenhower Award Dinner
5|10 NDIA Washington, D.C. Chapter's...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln transits the Suez Canal

Today in History

1877: President Rutherford B. Hayes installs the White House’s first telephone

Get our daily newsletter.