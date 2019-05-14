Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Transgender inmate sues; seeks transfer to female prison

May 14, 2019 3:04 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. (AP) — A transgender prisoner is suing Illinois’ Department of Corrections, accusing it of doing too little to protect her from abuse for over 15 years and requesting an order transferring her to a women’s prison.

Lawyers for the MacArthur Justice Center and Uptown People’s Law Center filed the 24-page lawsuit Tuesday in southern Illinois on behalf of the prisoner, referred to by a pseudonym, “Tay Tay.” She’s serving a sentence for armed robbery.

Plaintiff lawyer Sheila Bedi says Tay Tay faced assaults and constant taunts because of what Bedi calls “the IDOC’s systemic failure” to keep transgender inmates safe. The filing says a cellmate once raped Tay Tay.

An IDOC spokeswoman said the department can’t comment on pending litigation.

        Insight by HID Global: State technology leaders from New York, Texas and NASCIO come together to address IAM's newfound popularity in this free webinar.

Advertisement

A similar lawsuit led to a rare transfer of transgender prisoner Strawberry Hampton to a women’s prison last year.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|19 ATD International Conference &...
5|19 SANS Northern VA Spring- Reston 2019
5|20 Government Contracting Industry...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Today in History

1973: Televised Watergate hearings begin

Get our daily newsletter.