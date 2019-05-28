Listen Live Sports

Transit bus kills boy, 10, who was riding bike

May 28, 2019 10:57 am
 
BERGENFIELD, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey Transit bus has struck and killed a 10-year-old boy riding his bike.

The accident occurred on Memorial Day in Bergenfield, about 10 miles (16 kilometers) northwest of New York City. Police responded to 911 calls shortly before 4 p.m. Monday.

They tell The North Jersey Record that the bus was making a left turn when it struck the boy as he was entering a crosswalk. Police also said the driver was a 58-year-old woman from Paterson, who was treated and released from a hospital after suffering distress following the accident.

No charges had been filed by late Monday.

An NJ Transit spokeswoman said Tuesday that the driver is not in service while an investigation into the matter proceeds.

Information from: The Record (Woodland Park, N.J.), http://www.northjersey.com

