Trial starts for Kentucky man accused in 4-year-old’s death

May 16, 2019 2:57 am
 
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky man accused of killing his 4-year-old foster son is now on trial for the boy’s death.

The Courier Journal reports the trial of 34-year-old Billy Embry-Martin started Wednesday.

Hunter Payton died two years ago from head injuries. He was removed from his parents’ home by the state just two months earlier over alleged drug abuse and neglect.

Embry-Martin’s lawyer, James Hafley, says Hunter was eating at his foster home’s kitchen island when he fell and struck his head. He was hospitalized and later died. A state medical examiner ruled the injuries were inflicted and not accidental. An investigation by Radcliff police and Child Protective Services led to Embry-Martin being charged with murder last year.

Hardin Circuit Judge Ken Howard says he expects the trial to last a week.

Information from: Courier Journal, http://www.courier-journal.com

