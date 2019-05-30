Listen Live Sports

Trooper shoots driver on New Orleans’ Bourbon Street

May 30, 2019 11:03 pm
 
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A Louisiana state trooper has shot the driver of a car on New Orleans’ tourist-filled Bourbon Street.

Louisiana State Police spokesman Monroe Dillon tells news outlets that the driver was shot once Thursday evening.

New Orleans Emergency Medical Services spokesman Jonathan Fourcade says the driver was hospitalized for a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

It was not immediately clear what prompted the shooting and officials did not release the identity of the driver. The trooper was not injured.

According to The Advocate , the incident marks at least the third shooting on New Orleans’ most famous street since February.

