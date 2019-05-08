Listen Live Sports

UN says 443 dead and 2,110 injured in Tripoli offensive

May 8, 2019 3:14 pm
 
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. health agency says 443 people have died and 2,110 have been wounded in violence in Libya’s capital since the head of the self-styled Libyan National Army launched an offensive against Tripoli last month.

With the number of people displaced by fighting approaching 60,000, the World Health Organization said in a tweet Wednesday that it is working to coordinate ongoing health services for them.

U.N. deputy spokesman Farhan Haq said Wednesday the U.N. is very concerned about reports that airstrikes a day earlier hit a migrant detention center in Tajoura in eastern Tripoli, reportedly injuring two migrants.

He told reporters the U.N. mission in Libya “is also deeply concerned about increased cases of arbitrary arrest and abduction of officials, activists and journalists” and is calling for their immediate release.

This story corrects the name of the U.N. spokesman to Farhan Haq.

