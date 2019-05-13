Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

UN to report Tuesday on rebel withdrawals from 3 Yemen ports

May 13, 2019 5:41 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United Nations says it will report Tuesday on whether rebel forces in Yemen carried out a first step in the redeployment of forces from three key ports in Yemen and is moving ahead to discuss the issues of management and use of revenues from the ports.

U.N. deputy spokesman Farhan Haq told reporters Monday that “all three ports were monitored simultaneously by United Nations teams as the military forces left the ports and the Coast Guard took over responsibility for security.”

The rebels, known as Houthis, said Saturday they began the long-delayed redeployment as part of a cease-fire reached in December. It is seen as a key step toward ending the civil war, which erupted in 2014.

Yemen’s internationally recognized government has dismissed the Houthi withdrawal as a “farce.”

        Insight by HID Global: State technology leaders from New York, Texas and NASCIO come together to address IAM's newfound popularity in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|19 ATD International Conference &...
5|19 SANS Northern VA Spring- Reston 2019
5|20 Government Contracting Industry...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Today in History

1973: Televised Watergate hearings begin

Get our daily newsletter.