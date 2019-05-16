Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Unwanted: Grenade found in Goodwill store’s donation bin

May 16, 2019 12:04 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida Goodwill store got a donation it didn’t need or expect — a grenade.

The St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office said workers found the grenade in a donation bin Wednesday afternoon and called 911.

TCPalm reports that the bomb squad arrived and the Port St. Lucie store was evacuated. The grenade was found to be inoperable.

A similar grenade was found at a nearby Goodwill store last year.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share secure cloud computing strategies in this free webinar.

Advertisement

___

Information from: The Stuart (Fla.) News, http://www.tcpalm.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|28 Nuclear Regulatory Commission...
5|28 ACT-IAC Federal Insights Exchange:...
5|28 NEXT Talks: So You Want to be a Data...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

9/11 Memorial Run during Fleet Week New York

Today in History

1844: First ever telegram is sent from U.S. Capitol

Get our daily newsletter.