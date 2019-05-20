Listen Live Sports

Westboro Baptist protests Morehouse over transgender policy

May 20, 2019 3:38 am
 
ATLANTA (AP) — The Westboro Baptist Church protested outside of the country’s only all-male historically black college over the school’s new admission policy that accepts transgender men.

WXIA-TV reports the demonstrators from the Kansas-based church appeared outside Morehouse College in Atlanta on Sunday ahead of the school’s graduation ceremonies. The school announced in April that transgender men would be allowed to enroll at the school for the first time in 2020.

The station says the group also protested outside Spelman College and Clark Atlanta University. The church says it protested at Spelman because of a student group that supports anyone in the LGBTQ community. The church says it protested at Clark Atlanta because one of the school’s graduation speakers lied about “Jesus Christ and His Word.”

___

Information from: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, http://www.ajc.com

