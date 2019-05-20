Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Witness: Self-help guru wanted women to be ‘hungry dogs’

May 20, 2019 3:43 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — A former follower of self-help guru Keith Raniere says he was a taskmaster who expected her to be as obedient as a “hungry dog.”

Lauren Salzman testified Monday that she and other women, including TV actress Allison Mack, were under orders to send Raniere nude photos of themselves and paddle each other if they broke his rules.

Salzman is a government witness at a New York City trial where prosecutors have accused Raniere of forcing some followers of a cult-like group called NXIVM (NEHK’-see-uhm) to become sex slaves sworn to secrecy.

Lawyers for Raniere say his encounters with the women were consensual and meant to help with their personal growth.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share secure cloud computing strategies in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Salzman is testifying as part of a plea deal in the sex-trafficking case. She and Mack have pleaded guilty in the case.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|19 SANS Northern VA Spring- Reston 2019
5|28 Nuclear Regulatory Commission...
5|28 ACT-IAC Federal Insights Exchange:...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army soldiers on the move during a readiness exercise in Poland

Today in History

1958: First US-launched satellite makes final transmission

Get our daily newsletter.