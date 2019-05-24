Listen Live Sports

Witnesses: Self-help guru’s sexual exploits destroyed family

May 24, 2019
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Jurors at the New York City trial of self-help guru Keith Raniere have been hearing testimony from witnesses who say he sexually exploited three sisters from Mexico.

One of the unidentified sisters testified how her family enrolled the sisters in a program run by Raniere in upstate New York for personal growth.

She said he instead groomed all of them, including one who was only 15, to have sex with him.

A former follower of Raniere, Lauren Salzman, also testified about confining one of the sisters to a bedroom for two years for defying him.

The testimony came earlier this week in federal court in Brooklyn.

Defense lawyers say Raniere says that his encounters with female followers who joined a group called NXIVM were consensual.

