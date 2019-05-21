Listen Live Sports

Woman accused in death of newborn granted pretrial release

May 21, 2019 8:58 am
 
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A Sioux Falls woman charged with murder in the 1981 death of her newborn has been released from jail.

The Argus Leader reports Theresa Bentaas posted bond Monday. The 57-year-old Bentaas has been in the Minnehaha County Jail since her arrest March 8. She is charged with first- and second-degree murder and first-degree manslaughter in the death of her baby, who was left in a ditch.

Police said they used DNA and genealogy sites to determine she was the mother of the infant, called Baby Andrew. The child died of exposure.

Last month a judge changed a $250,000 cash-only bond to a surety bond, which allows defendants a chance to work with a bail bondsman to be released while their case is pending.

Information from: Argus Leader, http://www.argusleader.com

