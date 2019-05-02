Listen Live Sports

Woman accused of driving over boyfriend twice, killing him

May 2, 2019 10:00 am
 
CROWN POINT, Ind. (AP) — A northwestern Indiana woman accused of driving over her boyfriend twice with a car has been charged in his killing.

Twenty-three-year-old Briana Rice of Hammond is charged with murder, voluntary manslaughter and leaving the scene of a fatal accident, in the April 24 death of 25-year-old Terrondy Jones.

She appeared for an initial hearing Monday in Lake County during which a judge entered a not guilty plea on her behalf.

The Post-Tribune reports that a witness told police she saw a couple arguing outside an East Chicago apartment before a man began walking away from a car. The witness said a woman driver then ran over the man twice before driving away from the scene.

Online court documents do not list the name of Rice’s court-appointed attorney.

Information from: Post-Tribune, http://posttrib.chicagotribune.com/

