Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Woman charged with attack outside Kentucky abortion clinic

May 2, 2019 2:47 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky woman is charged with assaulting an 82-year-old woman who tried to hand her a flier outside the state’s only abortion clinic.

WDRB-TV cited a criminal summons in reporting that 31-year-old Janaya Gregory initially ignored the woman, but then turned and “charged,” hitting the woman and causing her to fall backward. Police say witnesses to the April 12 incident wrote down the attacker’s license plate before she left.

The Courier Journal reports Gregory entered a not guilty plea on Wednesday to a charge of second-degree assault.

Police say the elderly woman suffered a broken femur requiring surgery.

        Insight by Raytheon: Learn practical cyber workforce strategies for federal agencies in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Police declined comment on the literature the victim was handing out, but the Kentucky Right to Life Association posted on social media that one of its members was assaulted outside the clinic.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|7 AIAA DEFENSE Forum
5|8 16th Annual DoD/VA & Government HIT...
5|8 Agile in Government
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

POMPOC participants jump from a black hawk in Georgia

Today in History

1914: Woodrow Wilson proclaims the first Mother’s Day holiday

Get our daily newsletter.