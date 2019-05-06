Listen Live Sports

Woman who sent poison to judges pleads guilty to escape

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — Prosecutors say a Connecticut woman who was imprisoned for mailing cookies laced with rat poison to Supreme Court justices and others has pleaded guilty to escaping from federal custody.

Seventy-three-year-old Barbara March signed out of a halfway house in Washington, D.C., where she was completing her sentence in April 2018 and did not return as scheduled. She was arrested in Bridgeport in October.

In October 2006 she was sentenced to 15 years in prison for sending the poisoned baked goods to judges, FBI officials and military leaders.

Prosecutors say March pleaded guilty Friday to escaping from federal custody in federal court in Bridgeport. She faces a maximum prison term of five years.

