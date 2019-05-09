Listen Live Sports

Woman who threw big prom party spared prison term for fraud

May 9, 2019 7:51 am
 
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A Philadelphia woman who made headlines for an elaborate prom send-off has been spared a prison term for Social Security fraud.

Saudia Shuler was ordered Wednesday to pay back the nearly $37,000 in benefits, do 100 hours of community service and serve three years of probation with six months house arrest.

Shuler had acknowledged in January that she collected Social Security disability payments for years while failing to report income that would have made her ineligible.

Prosecutors said Shuler applied for benefits, describing herself as disabled and unable to work. But she continued working — including operating a restaurant — and cost the government more than $36,000.

Shuler threw a $25,000 Dubai-themed prom party for her son in 2017 and last year threw a “Black Panther”-themed prom send-off with an actual panther for neighborhood kids.

