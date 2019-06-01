Lawmakers raise alarm after wave of Philly shootings

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Lawmakers from Philadelphia are calling on state and city officials to stem a rising tide of gun violence that included a fatal shooting at a graduation party.

The members of Pennsylvania’s Legislature are asking for a stronger police presence on the street, collaboration among top state and city offices and emergency measures from Mayor Jim Kenney. They also are calling for legislation to reduce the availability of firearms.

It’s not yet known what sparked the Sunday night graduation party shooting that authorities say left a 24-year-old man dead and five people wounded.

The shooter remained at large Monday.

The homicide count in Philadelphia before Monday stood at 152, 13% higher than at the same point last year. Philadelphia recorded 349 homicides in 2018, the highest number in over a decade.

___

This story has been corrected to show that five people were wounded, not seven.

