Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Lawmakers raise alarm after wave of Philly shootings

June 17, 2019 7:05 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Lawmakers from Philadelphia are calling on state and city officials to stem a rising tide of gun violence that included a fatal shooting at a graduation party.

The members of Pennsylvania’s Legislature are asking for a stronger police presence on the street, collaboration among top state and city offices and emergency measures from Mayor Jim Kenney. They also are calling for legislation to reduce the availability of firearms.

It’s not yet known what sparked the Sunday night graduation party shooting that authorities say left a 24-year-old man dead and five people wounded.

The shooter remained at large Monday.

Advertisement

The homicide count in Philadelphia before Monday stood at 152, 13% higher than at the same point last year. Philadelphia recorded 349 homicides in 2018, the highest number in over a decade.

        Insight by Carbon Black: Learn best practices for cyber threat hunting, compliance and cyber data analytics in this exclusive executive briefing.

___

This story has been corrected to show that five people were wounded, not seven.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|15 SANSFIRE 2019
6|17 Gartner Security & Risk Management...
6|17 Capital Planning & Investment...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

U.S. Army Europe led multinational airborne exercise

Today in History

1812: War of 1812 begins

Get our daily newsletter.