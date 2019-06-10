Listen Live Sports

10 Things to Know for Today

June 21, 2019 5:29 am
 
2 min read
Your daily look at late breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. US PREPPED RETALIATORY STRIKES ON IRAN FOR DRONE ATTACK

A U.S. official tells the AP targets would have included radars and missile batteries and The New York Times reported that Trump had approved the strikes, but then called them off.

2. GLOBAL CARRIERS TO AVOID STRAIT OF HORMUZ

International airlines follow U.S.-registered aircraft which are now barred from operating over parts of the Persian Gulf and Iran amid tensions between Washington and Tehran.

3. DEFENSE CHIEF’S EXIT LEAVES VOID

Patrick Shanahan’s departure from the Pentagon comes during an escalating crisis with Iran, a controversial deployment of troops to the U.S.-Mexico border and stalled talks with North Korea.

4. BIDEN’S SOUTH CAROLINA TRIP TESTS WHETHER STUMBLES MATTER

The former vice president’s recent fumbles on abortion and race are reminders that early front-runners often face the most intense scrutiny.

5. XI PRAISES KIM JONG UN’S ECONOMIC REFORMS

The Chinese president offers encouragement for North Korea’s new focus on economic development in a speech in Pyongyang.

6. WHO WILL CHOOSE NEXT UK LEADER

Only about one in 400 people get to choose Britain’s next prime minister — and most of them are well-off older white men. An opposition lawmaker called the process “undemocratic.”

7. COMING TO A RESTAURANT NEAR YOU

Salmon produced by Indiana-based AquaBounty are the first genetically modified animals approved for human consumption in the U.S.

8. ROT IN PEACE

So many gray whales are dying off the U.S. West Coast that scientists and volunteers are asking coastal residents to lend them their private beaches.

9. START THEM UP!

The Rolling Stones are back on tour and in Chicago after Mick Jagger’s recent heart surgery.

10. IT’S ZION TIME ON BOURBON STREET

The New Orleans Pelicans selected Zion Williamson with the No. 1 pick in the NBA draft, one of the most exciting prospects in years.

