1st Mexican gray wolf litter born at Phoenix Zoo in 20 years

June 4, 2019 7:32 pm
 
PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix Zoo officials say the first litter of endangered Mexican gray wolf pups has been born there in 20 years.

Zoo spokeswoman Linda Hardwick says a wolf named Tazanna delivered a litter of six pups in early May. Tazanna and the pups’ father Tulio are both 3 years old and arrived at the zoo the same day in 2017.

Zoo carnivore collection manager Angela Comedy says the wolves are caring well for the pups and veterinarians are leaving them alone for now.

A cooperative breeding program operated by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service aims to restore the wolves to their native U.S. Southwest territory.

The wolves are endangered. Officials in April said there are at least 131 in Arizona and New Mexico.

