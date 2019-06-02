Listen Live Sports

2 charged after 178 cats removed from suburban Detroit home

June 13, 2019 10:39 am
 
WEST BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Authorities say a couple has been charged after animal control officers removed 178 cats from deplorable conditions in a suburban Detroit home.

Oakland County authorities say Jonathan and Jennifer Klein were arraigned Monday on one felony count each of abandonment or cruelty to animals. They have been released on bond.

If convicted, they could face four years in prison, a $5,000 fine and community service.

The Associated Press left messages seeking comment Thursday from their lawyers.

The Oakland County Animal Shelter & Pet Adoption Center says the animals were found when an animal control officer went to the home in West Bloomfield Township in April to perform a welfare check on cats at the home. At least 60 had to be euthanized because of medical problems.

