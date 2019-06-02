Listen Live Sports

2 giraffes killed by lightning at Florida wildlife park

June 11, 2019 5:51 pm
 
LOXAHATCHEE, Fla. (AP) — Officials at a Florida wildlife park say two giraffes that died last month were killed by lightning.

Lion Country Safari posted Tuesday on Facebook that recent pathology results confirmed that the giraffes died as a result of a lightning strike and that the deaths were instantaneous.

Officials at the facility in Palm Beach County say Lily and Jioni were in a pasture on May 3 when a severe thunderstorm quickly developed. The Facebook post says giraffes have access to numerous shelters in the multi-acre habitat if they choose to use them.

Telephone messages left with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission weren’t immediately returned, so it wasn’t clear whether the state investigated the giraffe deaths.

The park calls itself a cageless zoo. Visitors drive their cars down a road to see the animals.

