Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

2 killed after ski boat collides with bass boat in Texas

June 24, 2019 10:06 am
 
< a min read
Share       

COVE, Texas (AP) — Authorities say two people were killed and several others were injured after two boats collided in Texas.

The Chambers County Sheriff’s Office says the collision happened Sunday night near the town of Cove, about 35 miles (55 kilometers) east of Houston. The sheriff’s office says a ski boat apparently struck a bass boat, and two people were confirmed dead at the scene.

Sheriff Brian Hawthorne says two people were in critical condition, and five others had injuries that weren’t life-threatening.

The sheriff says one person is in custody, but authorities have not yet released that person’s name or what charges he or she may face.

Advertisement

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts explore the use of IoT devices in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|24 NOAA IT Security Conference
6|24 AI World Government
6|25 CMS CYBERWORKS
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

2019 Department of Defense Warrior Games

Today in History

1942: Eisenhower assumes command of US troops in Europe

Get our daily newsletter.