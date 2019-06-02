Listen Live Sports

2 separate Indianapolis police chases end in fatal crashes

June 27, 2019 8:44 am
 
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Police say two separate police chases in Indianapolis within the span of several hours ended in fatal crashes.

The first happened after officers tried to stop a vehicle about 6:30 p.m. Wednesday on the city’s southwest side. Police say the officers halted their pursuit because the vehicle was being driven erratically, but moments later it crashed and rolled at an intersection.

One person died. A man and woman were taken to hospital.

Early Thursday, police tried to stop a speeding car that was weaving in and out of traffic on the city’s east side. Shortly after the pursuit began the driver crashed into a utility pole and car burst into flames. The driver died. Ammunition in the car also exploded, forcing officers to take cover.

