The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
3 men escape from immigrant detention center in Colorado

June 17, 2019 6:12 pm
 
AURORA, Colo. (AP) — Authorities are searching for three men who escaped from an immigrant detention center in Colorado.

The Sentinel reports the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency says the men escaped from the center in Aurora around noon Sunday.

Authorities are searching for 23-year-old Amiclar Aguilar-Hernandez of El Salvador, 18-year-old Douglas Amaya-Arriaga and 18-year-old Carlos Perez-Rodriguez, both of Honduras.

ICE officials say the men scaled a 15-foot (5 meter), chain-link fence and then went over a recreation area wall in the city 9 miles (14 kilometers) east of Denver.

ICE says Aguilar-Hernandez has a conviction for felony trespassing and is a suspect in a rape case at Fort Carson Army Base near Colorado Springs.

GEO Group Inc., the private company that operates the center, would not comment and referred questions to ICE.

Information from: The Aurora Sentinel, http://www.aurorasentinel.com/

