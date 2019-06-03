Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

3 of ousted West Virginia bishop’s top priests resign jobs

June 11, 2019 10:50 am
 
< a min read
Share       

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Three priests have lost their high-ranking positions in West Virginia after a church investigation reportedly accused them of enabling predatory and harassing conduct and financial mismanagement by the former leader of the state’s Roman Catholic Church.

Archbishop William Lori announced Monday, without saying why, that the Revs. Frederick Annie, Anthony Cincinnati and Kevin Quirk have resigned from their jobs running the Wheeling-Charleston diocese.

The confidential investigation overseen by Lori found the sexual misconduct accusations to be credible, prompting former Bishop Michael Bransfield’s ouster from ministry. Bransfield has denied wrongdoing.

The Washington Post reported details of the secret report, which also said Bransfield’s top aides allowed him to recklessly spend Diocesan money for his personal use.

Advertisement

The Post said Annie, Cincinnati and Quirk did not respond to requests for comment.

        Insight by Carbon Black: Learn best practices for cyber threat hunting, compliance and cyber data analytics in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|11 AWS Public Sector Summit 2019
6|12 Haas CNC Demo Day
6|12 FireEye AWS Breakfast Briefing
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Decorated Sgt. Maj. Michael Grinston to become 16th Sergeant Major of the Army

Today in History

1987: President Reagan challenges Soviet leader to 'Tear down this wall'

Get our daily newsletter.