7 motorcyclists clocked riding 125 mph down highway

June 10, 2019 8:59 am
 
RAYMOND, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire state police have arrested seven motorcyclists from Massachusetts on reckless driving charges after they were clocked riding 125 mph (201 kph) on a highway.

Police say the arrests happened Sunday afternoon in Raymond, Massachusetts. Troopers were alerted to a group of motorcyclists traveling high speeds on Route 101.

Police say the motorcycles were recorded traveling at 125 mph (201 kph) in a 65-mph (105-kph) zone. Two of the motorcyclists had passengers.

All seven men are scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 16.

