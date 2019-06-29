Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

75 years later, deadly circus fire will be remembered

June 29, 2019 11:34 am
 
< a min read
Share       

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — The city of Hartford in Connecticut is planning a ceremony to mark the 75th anniversary of what has become known as the Day the Clowns Cried when more than 150 people died in the big top fire.

The remembrance ceremony for the Hartford Circus Fire will take place July 6 at the memorial site on Barbour Street.

An estimated 7,000 people attended the Ringling Brothers and Barnum and Bailey Circus in 1944 when the big top caught fire. The blaze spread quickly and was fueled by a mixture of gasoline and paraffin wax that was used to waterproof the tent.

The death toll has been put at various times between 167 to 169 people. More than 700 were injured, many of them children. The cause of the fire has never been determined.

Advertisement

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts explore the use of IoT devices in this free webinar

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Lifestyle News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Super Hornet launches from flight deck of the USS Nimitz

Today in History

1968: Congress establishes federal holidays on Mondays

Get our daily newsletter.