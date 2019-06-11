Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

August execution set for Florida killer who targeted gay men

June 11, 2019 8:09 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A convicted killer in Florida who authorities say targeted gay men is scheduled to be executed later this summer.

Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a death warrant Tuesday for 57-year-old Gary Ray Bowles. The execution is set for Aug. 22 at Florida State Prison.

Records show Bowles was convicted of three murders and sentenced to death for the 1994 slaying of Walter Hinton.

Authorities say Bowles agreed to help Hinton move items from Georgia to Hinton’s Jacksonville home in November 1994. While staying with Hinton, Bowles dropped a concrete block on the other man’s head and then strangled him.

Advertisement

Police say Bowles confessed to the killing after his arrest and professed hatred for homosexuals. Investigators say Bowles also admitted to killing five other men across Florida, Georgia and Maryland.

        Insight by Carbon Black: Learn best practices for cyber threat hunting, compliance and cyber data analytics in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|11 AWS Public Sector Summit 2019
6|12 Haas CNC Demo Day
6|12 FireEye AWS Breakfast Briefing
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Decorated Sgt. Maj. Michael Grinston to become 16th Sergeant Major of the Army

Today in History

1987: President Reagan challenges Soviet leader to 'Tear down this wall'

Get our daily newsletter.