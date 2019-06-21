Listen Live Sports

Australian photographer killed in Kansas crash

June 21, 2019 7:53 am
 
ANTHONY, Kan. (AP) — Authorities say a photographer from Australia died in a crash in southern Kansas.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says 36-year-old Dale Sharpe, of Tugun, in Queensland, died in the crash Thursday in Harper County.

Sharpe hit a deer on Kansas 42, disabling his car. When the vehicle’s engine began billowing smoke, Sharpe got out of the car and went into a nearby ditch to wait for help.

The patrol says a driver trying to avoid hitting Shaper’s vehicle steered his car into the ditch, hitting the photographer.

Sharpe died at Harper County Community hospital. The other driver was not hurt.

