Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Authorities: 4 dead after rural southwestern Indiana crash

June 28, 2019 1:27 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

ELNORA, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say two children and two adults have died in a crash after the driver failed to yield at a stop sign in southwestern Indiana.

Daviess County Chief Deputy Steve Sturgis says Matthew Grimes of Evansville pulled out in the path of a westbound F-150 about 6:30 p.m. Thursday. Sturgis says, “We know what happened but we don’t know the why.”

The victims were Grimes and his 5-year-old daughter, Maddalynn. Jessica Krohn of Evansville was also killed, along with 7-year-old Isabella Pfingston.

The crash occurred about 80 miles (129 kilometers) southwest of Indianapolis. The driver of the pickup truck had a head injury. Investigators don’t believe alcohol or drugs played a role, although more tests are pending.

Advertisement

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts explore the use of IoT devices in this free webinar

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Super Hornet launches from flight deck of the USS Nimitz

Today in History

1968: Congress establishes federal holidays on Mondays

Get our daily newsletter.