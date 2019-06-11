Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Authorities: cocaine seized from Port of Savannah container

June 11, 2019 5:33 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Federal authorities say they’ve seized more than 21 kilograms (47 pounds) of cocaine and arrested two people during a warehouse raid in Georgia.

U.S. Attorney Bobby Christine said in a news release Tuesday that federal and local law enforcement agencies served a search warrant on the warehouse in Augusta on June 7. He said they discovered the cocaine in a shipping container transported from the Port of Savannah.

They arrested 35-year-old Jimmy Alexander Pujols and 40-year-old Fausto Mendez Ramos. It wasn’t immediately clear whether the two men had attorneys who could comment.

Christine said the seizure and arrests were part of renewed efforts to scrutinize shipments into the port. Since October, Christine says authorities have seized more than 1,300 kilograms (2,900 pounds) of cocaine, worth at least $53 million.

Advertisement

        Insight by Carbon Black: Learn best practices for cyber threat hunting, compliance and cyber data analytics in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|11 AWS Public Sector Summit 2019
6|12 Haas CNC Demo Day
6|12 FireEye AWS Breakfast Briefing
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Decorated Sgt. Maj. Michael Grinston to become 16th Sergeant Major of the Army

Today in History

1987: President Reagan challenges Soviet leader to 'Tear down this wall'

Get our daily newsletter.