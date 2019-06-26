Listen Live Sports

Authorities seize more than 100 animals from Michigan home

June 26, 2019 12:16 pm
 
COLUMBUS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Authorities investigating an animal welfare complaint concerning the living conditions of rabbit at a Michigan home ended up seizing more than 100 animals.

St. Clair County Animal Control went to the home Tuesday. Erika Stroman, the shelter’s director, says an officer found a “pungent” odor coming from the house in Columbus Township, about 35 miles (56 kilometers) northeast of Detroit. No arrests were made, but Stroman says charges are expected.

The Times Herald of Port Huron reports that officials ended up seizing 123 animals, including domestic birds, dogs, kittens, ducks, chickens and rabbits.

Stroman says investigators found several rooms of cages full of birds, along with some deceased animals.

