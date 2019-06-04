Listen Live Sports

Board votes to fire teacher over student immigrants tweet

June 4, 2019 11:43 pm
 
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — A North Texas school board has voted to fire an English teacher who tweeted that her high school was full of students who are in the country illegally.

The Fort Worth Independent School District board voted 8-0 at a special meeting Tuesday night to terminate Carter-Riverside High School teacher Georgia Clark. She has two weeks to appeal to the state. She remains employed with pay in the meantime.

Her attorney wasn’t immediately available to comment.

Clark had told a district investigator that she had meant the tweet for President Donald Trump’s eyes only and didn’t realize her Twitter postings were public.

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports the board voted to terminate her once before — in 2013 — over her language and behavior toward students, but a teachers group intervened and helped resolve the situation.

