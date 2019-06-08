Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Border agent saves migrant mother, son from Texas bee attack

June 8, 2019 11:56 am
 
< a min read
Share       

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (AP) — A U.S. Border Patrol agent in Texas is credited with saving a migrant woman and her young son who were attacked and covered by thousands of bees.

The agency said in a statement Friday that the agent was patrolling the Rio Grande in Brownsville, in southernmost Texas, when bees entered his patrol vehicle.

The agent was looking for the origin of the bees Tuesday when he found what he thought was just a bundle of clothing covered in the insects. He then realized it was a woman curled into a ball.

He ordered her to run into his vehicle and discovered she was covering her 8-year-old boy.

Advertisement

The child began to vomit and the agent rushed the pair to a hospital, where they’re expected to recover.

        Insight by Pega: Take an inside look at the Army’s IT modernization journey in this free webinar.

Authorities say they were traveling from Guatemala.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|9 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
6|10 Blackboard Smarter Learning Workshop VA...
6|11 Langley AFB Tech Expo
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USS Green Bay sails in formation with Japanese ship

Today in History

1953: President Eisenhower rejects calls for US 'isolationism'

Get our daily newsletter.