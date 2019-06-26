Listen Live Sports

Boy thrown from mall balcony remains in intensive care

June 26, 2019 8:00 am
 
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The parents of a 5-year-old Minnesota boy who was thrown from a third-floor balcony at the Mall of America say their son remains in intensive care due to severe complications from the April attack.

In an update on their GoFundMe page Tuesday, the parents of the victim, identified only as Landen, say he has had more than 15 medical procedures, including surgeries for two broken arms and a broken leg, facial and skull fractures and removal of his spleen. The parents say it has been a challenging road to recovery and they are not sure when Landen will be able to come home,

He was thrown nearly 40 feet to the ground by Emmanuel Aranda, who was sentenced to 19 years in prison earlier this month for attempted first-degree murder.

