Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

California man jumps into river to elude homeowner, police

June 23, 2019 8:05 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Officials say a California man jumped into a river to elude a homeowner and police following a report of a burglary.

The Sacramento Bee reports that 40-year-old Michael Hernandez leapt into the St. John’s River in Visalia following pursuit by a homeowner Saturday.

Hernandez was arrested on suspicion of burglary, resisting arrest, methamphetamine possession, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Police in the city 211 miles (340 kilometers) south of Sacramento responded to a 3 p.m. report of a resident interrupting a burglar before chasing the man’s vehicle in his own car.

Advertisement

Authorities searched for three hours before Hernandez was spotted.

Police say Hernandez jumped back into the river but the swift current forced him to shore, where he struggled with officers and a police dog in knee-deep water.

___

Information from: The Sacramento Bee, http://www.sacbee.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|24 IT Category (ITC), Information...
6|24 NOAA IT Security Conference
6|24 Internal Audit 101: Introduction to...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Identical twins share deployment together

Today in History

1943: White and black troops exchange fire in England

Get our daily newsletter.